KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Old Well Partners LLC

Old Well Partners LLC cut its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,700 shares during the quarter. KE comprises about 6.6% of Old Well Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in KE by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth $135,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KE by 232.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,008,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,610 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

KE Stock Performance

KE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,187. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

