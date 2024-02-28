77,634 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. United States Steel accounts for approximately 0.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 173,480 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,435,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,673,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,080,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. 700,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,451. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

