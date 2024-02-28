Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,288,000. Seagen makes up about 7.1% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Seagen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during trading hours on Wednesday. 86 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.65. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.77 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Seagen

Seagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.