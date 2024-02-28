Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 88,398 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 485.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,398 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,608,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,083,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after acquiring an additional 686,174 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. Mizuho raised their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 311,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.