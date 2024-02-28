Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the quarter. Jabil makes up approximately 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total transaction of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JBL traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $142.50. The company had a trading volume of 260,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,628. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

