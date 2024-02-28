Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Splunk by 579.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 15.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 444,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,033,000 after buying an additional 58,868 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Splunk by 138.4% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.99. 906,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,159. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $156.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 370.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

