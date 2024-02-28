California State Teachers Retirement System Has $103.91 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,957 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Southern worth $103,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Southern by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 107,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Southern by 121.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 44,050 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,714,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,971,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 621,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.