Insider Buying: Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $19,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Meridian Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Meridian stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949. The company has a market cap of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Meridian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Meridian had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,990 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Meridian by 68.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 322,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in Meridian by 100.0% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 256,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 128,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Meridian by 100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125,584 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 120,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRBK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

