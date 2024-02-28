Insider Selling: Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Sells 4,854 Shares of Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $667,764.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. 40,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,490. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day moving average of $130.76. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 236,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after purchasing an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Westlake by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WLK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.31.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

