Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of PPL worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. 440,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,729. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.