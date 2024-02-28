Paul C. Saville Sells 250 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NVR Stock Up 0.2 %

NVR stock traded up $12.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7,555.18. 3,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7,197.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6,488.17. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,089.44 and a twelve month high of $7,635.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.