Insider Selling: MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $200,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.36. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $185.57.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.52 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 129.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

