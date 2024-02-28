Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 33,028 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,028 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 32.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Entergy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 180,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,564. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

