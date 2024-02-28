Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 131,925 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 131,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,765,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 512.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 170,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 142,758 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,853. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

