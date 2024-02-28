Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 42,476 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 327.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,476 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Lennar by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennar by 4.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LEN traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.22. The company had a trading volume of 371,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.65. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $158.36.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

