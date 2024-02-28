Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $46,838,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.36. 3,828,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,604,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

