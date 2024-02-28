Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 43,367 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,098.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,367 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 over the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $137.74. 1,235,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

