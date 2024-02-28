Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,060 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 403.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.46. 453,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,794. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average of $101.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

