Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,678 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $276,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,872,049.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,838 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.00. 444,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $131.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

