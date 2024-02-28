Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Incyte by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Incyte during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 444,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $78.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

