Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 200.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after acquiring an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $760.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,705. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $743.58 and a 200 day moving average of $652.47. The company has a market capitalization of $155.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,373. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

