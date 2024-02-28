Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Boosted by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 3.0% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,438 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,230,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,316,000 after acquiring an additional 195,690 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,168. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

