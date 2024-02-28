Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is Tenzing Global Management LLC’s Largest Position

Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Gogo accounts for approximately 16.4% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 1.94% of Gogo worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOGO. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,850,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 1,102.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,087,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after acquiring an additional 997,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gogo by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 939,632 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 917,882 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,633,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.55. 887,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12.

GOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gogo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

