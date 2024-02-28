Avidity Partners Management LP Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Avidity Partners Management LP decreased its position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 1.84% of Century Therapeutics worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 1,142.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 15,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

