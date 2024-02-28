Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by CLSA

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Gaotu Techedu stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,099,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,356,119. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.21. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

