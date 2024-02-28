Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Broadcom by 46.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,298.00. The stock had a trading volume of 300,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.13 and a 1 year high of $1,319.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $997.95.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,049.95.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

