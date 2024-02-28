Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Chubb by 25.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 260,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 20.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Chubb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

NYSE CB traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $254.18. The company had a trading volume of 105,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.49 and a 200-day moving average of $222.00. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $257.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

