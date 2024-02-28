Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 54,786 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,786 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $68,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. State Street Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after buying an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,193,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.43. 124,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,943. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

