The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143,630 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Progressive worth $91,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,918,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,813,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,956,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,303,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,341,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,497,374,000 after acquiring an additional 361,856 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,916,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $963,463,000 after acquiring an additional 655,706 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

PGR stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.50. 217,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,583. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average is $157.68. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $193.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.