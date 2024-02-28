The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,137 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 351,082 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $62,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $102.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

