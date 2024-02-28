Bank of Nova Scotia Has $44.44 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KLA were worth $44,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $671.67. 45,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,717. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $687.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

