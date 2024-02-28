iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,728 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $508.05. The stock had a trading volume of 426,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,858. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $512.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $487.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.55. The stock has a market cap of $393.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

