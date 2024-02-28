The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

PGR opened at $192.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $193.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.68.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.22.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $9,067,896. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

