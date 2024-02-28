Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $96.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 4.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 19.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

