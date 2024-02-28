FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FS KKR Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.