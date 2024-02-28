Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.85-5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.125-2.215 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.64. 355,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $113.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

