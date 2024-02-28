Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

Astec Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, hitting $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,772. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.01 million, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.36. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,876,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after buying an additional 354,483 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,463,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after buying an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 31,850 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

