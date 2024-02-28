Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $94.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as high as $80.29 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 855630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FOUR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.