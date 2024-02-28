Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $94.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Shift4 Payments traded as high as $80.29 and last traded at $79.30, with a volume of 855630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.83.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,210 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.