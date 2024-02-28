Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $992.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

