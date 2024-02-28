The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $22.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

M traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.94. 4,669,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,888,187. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 544,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,025,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,526,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

