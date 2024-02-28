BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.15. 383,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,718. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $136.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 657.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

