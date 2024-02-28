Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Harford Bank (OTCMKTS:HFBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harford Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Harford Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HFBK remained flat at $33.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Harford Bank has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Get Harford Bank alerts:

About Harford Bank

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Harford Bank offers commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, businesses, and governmental units in Harford County, Maryland, Cecil County, and neighboring counties. It provides various deposit services, including checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Harford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.