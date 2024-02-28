The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 44.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 222,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,101. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.70 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

