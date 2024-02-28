The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 44.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 222,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,101. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.70 million, a P/E ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 209,274 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aaron’s
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.