Barrington Research Trims OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price to $1.50

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Barrington Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.11% from the company's current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of OPK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 6,915,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,560,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $762.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,893,015 shares of company stock worth $6,546,069 over the last ninety days. 42.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 3,874,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 3,480,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

