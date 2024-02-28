Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 197.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 2,169,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,282. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $241,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,798.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 562,500 shares of company stock worth $813,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

