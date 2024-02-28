Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Down 17.7 %

NYSE:SAM traded down $65.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.69. 351,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,313. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $351.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.75. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $296.27 and a 52 week high of $395.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.