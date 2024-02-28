Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolve Group Stock Up 16.5 %

RVLV traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 3,097,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $28.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Revolve Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

