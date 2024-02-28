Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLVGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Revolve Group Stock Up 16.5 %

RVLV traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.38. 3,097,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,561. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $28.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Revolve Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Revolve Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.