agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $6.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

NYSE AGL remained flat at $6.48 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,765,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,683,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. agilon health has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in agilon health by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

