Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 478.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Alector stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 410,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,111. Alector has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $673.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,019,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,440 shares of company stock valued at $185,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alector by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

