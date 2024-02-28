Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Lowered to $12.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.02% from the company’s previous close.

GDOT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 796,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,510. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $458.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Green Dot by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

